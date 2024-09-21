B Pharm admissions date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has extended the last date of B Pharmacy admissions up to September 25.

It may be noted that registration for admissions to the first year of a full-time undergraduate course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy) in the Government, university and unaided private professional educational institutions began on August 7 for the academic year 2024-25 in the State.

The last date for document verification and confirmation of the application form in both offline and online mode is September 26. The provisional merit list will be displayed on September 28. After clearing grievances, the final merit list will be released on October 4.

The candidate should have passed the HSC examination or its equivalent examination with English as one of the subjects and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology as optional subjects and obtained a non-zero score MHT-CET 2024 score to be eligible to apply for the course.

The registration fee is Rs 1000. Candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2024 are not required to pay any fees for registration for admission. However, other candidates who have obtained a score that is valid for admission in the 2024-25 academic year in NEET will have to pay the fee.

5th-time extension

The admission process began on August 7 and its last date was August 20. Its date has been extended five times since then. Now, aspirants of pharmacy courses can apply up to September 25.