B Sc result declared

Aurangabad:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday declared the result of all semesters of B Sc.

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that the university conducted various undergraduate courses examination including B A, B Sc and B Com between November 22 and December, in two phases. The result of all 19 UG courses, including B Sc on Wednesday, was declared within the given deadline.

3.50 L appeared in 4 districts

Nearly 3.50 lakh candidates of UG appeared at 240 centres in the four districts within the university’s jurisdiction. The faculty-wise examinees are as follows;

Arts and Social Sciences (1.48 lakh), Commerce and Management (43,369) and Science and Technology (1.19 lakh).

386 copycats caught

A total of 386 candidates were caught while indulging in malpractice during the

UG examination at Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts. The district-wise flying squads were set up to put a check on malpractice.

The action was taken by flying squads, centre chiefs, invigilators and a special squad of the examination department. A fact-finding committee will hold a hearing of all the cases and will recommend action against the copycats

Review of digital evaluation

The university started digital evaluation of postgraduate and professional courses answer books. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole visited the ‘Digital Evaluation Centre’ and took a review of the online assessment of answer books.

He instructed officers to start similar centres in the departments that included Chemical Technology, Management Science and Computer. Dr Ganesh Manza and others were present.