Baba Hardasram Saheb Janmotsav celebrated

Aurangabad: The birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Godadiwale Baba Hardasram Sahab was observed by holding blood donation camp and donating food in the old-age home by the Sindhi community members on Thursday. The community members set up an example through this social service.

Since morning, the devotees had gathered at the Kanwardham. The Panchamrut abhishek was performed in the beginning. A procession was taken out from a decorated chariot. The women from the community were accompanying the procession in large numbers. The devotees were showering the chariot with flowers. The procession concluded at Kanwardham. The blood donation camp began at 9 am. More than 40 community members donated blood. The Dattaji Bhale blood bank officials collected blood. Food donation was held at Matoshree old-age home. Purushottam Israni, Manohar Kavrani, Raju Tanwani, Chiranjeevlal Bajaj and others were present.