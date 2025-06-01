BA/BSc BEd CET to be held this year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will hold the common entrance test for

the admission to a four-year B.A./B.Sc-B.Ed (Integrated) courses for the academic year 2025-26 only.

It may be noted that the CET Cell used to conduct the CET of this integrated course until 2024.

However, the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi (NCTE) issued a public notice a few weeks ago stating that the four-year B.A./B.Sc-B.Ed (Integrated) course will be discontinued from the Academic Year 2025-26 and the present course will be converted into a four-year Integrated Teacher Training Course (ITEP) course.

The NCTE also decided to hold a national-level CET for the admission of this course.

Later, the NCTE issued a public notice last week stating that the B.A./B.Sc-B.Ed (Integrated) course would be

discontinued from the Academic Year 2026-27 instead of 2025-26.

Following this, the Department of Higher Education directed the Cell to conduct the CET and Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the integrated) course only for the Academic Year 2025-26.

The CET and CAP will be implemented through the SCETC. The CAP of the course will be conducted after the declaration of results. A separate schedule in this regard will be published on the website.

Box

--The CET of the course will be held on July 20.

--Online registration for the CET will start on June 2

--The last date of registration is June 15