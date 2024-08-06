Baburao Kale Study Centre started

Chhatrapati Sambhaninagar: Baburao Kale Study Centre named after veteran freedom fighter Baburao Kale was launched at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College recently.

Baburao Kale had left footprints on the politics of Marathwada. He played an important in the social and cultural field of the region. He also struggled for the development of the region. The study centre was established in Pandit Nehru College to give direction to the issues of the region. The college principal will be the ex-officio president of the Centre.

A meeting for the Centre was held recently. Dr Sanjay Moon was elected its president while Dr S R Manza, Dr Lekhchand Meshram, Sarjerao Bansode, Dr Bhaurao Gadekar, Dr Shilpa Jivrag, Govind Phad, Dr M R Khan (members).

Objectives of Centre

Study Center will work keeping in mind the following objectives.

--To study the social, cultural and economic problems of Marathwada.

--Conducting scholarly lectures on various issues.

--Carrying out research projects.

-- To strive for the all-round development of Marathwada

-- To promote and disseminate the life and work of freedom fighter Baburao Kale.