Baburao Pawar no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-08-05T22:30:09+5:30 2022-08-05T22:30:09+5:30
Baburao Pandurang Pawar (74, Bidkin) passed away on Friday due to brief illness. He is survived by a wife, two sons, three brothers, sister and extended family. His last rites will be performed in the Wadgaon-Kolhati (Bajajnagar) crematorium at 9.30 am on Saturday.