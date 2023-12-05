‘Babycloud’ adjudged Best Android App of 2023; It was mentored by MAGIC Incubator

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Startup Adweta Educare’s ‘Babycloud App’ has clinched the Best Android App of 2023 award in India, in the Everyday Essentials Category! Adweta has been mentored by MAGIC Incubator.

Google recently announced its Best of Play 2023 awards which recognise the best apps and games in India. These apps are available across multiple platforms which include phones, tablets and other devices. The award ceremony will be held in Singapore on December 12.

About Adweta Educare (Babycloud)

A team of professionals from diverse backgrounds who came together with a shared vision to develop a parent education app that would provide evidence-based information, practical advice, and a supportive community for new parents.

more details can be found on https://www.babycloud.in/

MAGIC Incubator nurtures and supports such groundbreaking ventures.