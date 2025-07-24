Bacchu Kadu threatens to storm Mantralaya with sheep

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“We fasted for seven days, marched for eight yet the government remained unmoved. Now, we’ll walk Bhagat Singh’s path,” declared Prahar leader Bacchu Kadu at Kranti Chowk on Thursday, warning of an entry into Mantralaya with sheep.

Undeterred by persistent rains, hundreds including farmers, labourers, and differently-abled individuals gathered since morning. Kadu, arriving from Amravati in the evening, offered tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before addressing the crowd. The protest drew leaders across party lines state president AIMIM Imtiyaz Jaleel, MNS leader Prakash Mahajan, congress city president Shaikh Yusuf, district vice president Kiran Dongavkar, and Bhausaheb Jagtap visited the protest site. Mahajan recalled emotionally tending to Kadu’s injured feet during the padyatra.

-----------------

Slogans, satire, and symbolism steal the scene

The atmosphere turned dramatic with protestors chanting the grievance anthem “Saat Baara, kaha tha kora, le liya vote mera”. Despite the rain, specially-abled protestors danced. Raj Dabhade impersonated MLA Sanjay Gaikwad in a vest and lungi, mimicking boxing moves. Two live sheep were brought to underline Kadu’s next move. Until Kadu’s arrival, the crowd was managed by Prahar leaders Kunal Raut, Sudhakar Shinde, and Kirti Deshpande. Hearing- and speech-impaired participants used sign language to communicate, exemplifying the protest’s inclusive spirit.

-----------------

Core demands

• Complete farm loan waiver

• Rs 6,000 monthly honorarium for the disabled

The protest, supported by Congress, MNS, and AIMIM, moved to Amarprit Chowk, where Kadu garlanded Balasaheb Thackeray’s statue before surrendering to the police. “If the state can protect the agriculture minister, why not the farmers?” he asked, as protestors played cards mocking agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate.

-----------------

45-minute traffic jam across key junctions

Kadu’s unexpected march from Kranti Chowk to Amarprit Chowk led to heavy traffic disruption across Jalna Road, Usmanpura, and Sillakhana. Police redirected traffic via the flyover and detained protestors by 5.25 pm. Detentions were brief; all were released after receiving notices from Osmanpura police.