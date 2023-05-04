Badve Engineering Company gutted in fire

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Badve Engineering Company Ltd in Bidkin industrial area caught fire on Thursday night and two sections of the company were reduced to ashes.

Five fire tenders and private water tankers were engaged in extinguishing the fire till late at night. The reason of the outburst of fire was not known. However, no losses of lives were reported in the incident.

The fire broke out in the plating plant of Badve Engineering Company at Naigaon Khadewadi at around 7 pm. The authorities immediately blew the emergency siren and alert the workers. Hence, all the workers ran out of the company and an untoward incident was averted.

The plating plant and the accounts sections of the company reduced to ashes. On receiving the information Bidkin police station API Ganesh Surwade, Vishnu Gaikwad, Shivanand Bange and others rushed to the spot. The fire brigade was also called. Five fire tenders and six private water tankers were deployed to extinguish the fire. However, the fire spread rapidly as the gas cylinders exploded. There were more than 100 workers in the factory, but no loss of life was reported as everyone ran out of the company.