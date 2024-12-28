Bag containing cash of Rs 3 lakh lifted from car

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The thieves, diverting the attention of the driver saying ten-rupee notes were lying on the ground, stole away a bag containing Rs 3 lakh cash from the contractor's vehicle. The incident took place two days ago in Kokanwadi. A case was registered on Friday evening at the Vedantnagar police station.

Kishore Sawant (27) works as a driver for contractor Raju Rajput. On December 26 afternoon, he parked the vehicle for a while in front of Minister Sanjay Shirshat's office in Kokanwadi. Around 12.15 pm, Raju's son Shiva was inside the office and Kishore was sitting alone in the car. At that time, a person asked him to roll down the glasses of car window and said, "Your money has fallen." When Kishore looked through the window, he saw ten-rupee notes scattered on the ground. Kishore took out of the car and picked up the notes lying on the ground and from the back of the car and then went back into the car. After some time, Manmath Kalyankar approached the car driver and asked him to give the bag of money. However, when they checked, the bag was not found in the car.

Lifted bag when the driver was busy picking up notes

After reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, the mystery was solved. While Kishore was busy picking up the currency notes after being told they had fallen, the accomplice (of the person who spoke to the driver) quickly opened the door from the other side of the vehicle and took the bag of money out.

Empty bag thrown at Paithan Gate

Both the thieves arrived by rickshaw. After taking the bag, they went in the opposite direction on the road, and the rickshaw went towards Paithan Gate via Kranti Chowk. There, they took out the cash and threw the bag away. Interestingly, this incident occurred during the busy hours of the market.