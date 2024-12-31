Bag containing mobile & cash stolen from the BJP district president's car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves stole a bag containing items worth Rs 70,000 from the car of BJP district president Vijay Autade, who had gone to the temple for darshan.

According to details, Vijay Autade went to Harisiddhi Mata Mandir in Harsul at 8 am on December 30, as usual.

Car driver Saurab Dandge, after parking the vehicle on the premises located opposite to Mandir, went to take darshan at the mandir. When both them of came out of the temple after some time, they found the glasses of the car were opened.

The bag which contained cash of Rs 15,500, headphones, charger, power bank and mobile phone was kept in the back seat. A case was registered with Harsul Police Station. Constable Devidas Gadekar is on the case.