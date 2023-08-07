Bag containing Rs 1.69L stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A bag containing Rs 1.69 lakh put on the handle of the motorcycle was stolen at Jinsi Chowk on August 5 night.

Police said Mohammad Fayyaz Mohammad Farooq (43, Younous Colony), a grocery trader had gone to a shop to purchase some articles at Jinsi Chowk. He put his bag on the handle of the motorcycle and went inside the shop. There were other five to six bags hung on the handle along with the bag containing money. However, the thief took away only the bag containing money leaving the other bags. A case has been registered with the City Chowk police station.