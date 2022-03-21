Bagade should resign as MLA: Kale

Aurangabad, March 21:

Former Congress MLA and district Congress president Dr Kalyan Kale alleged that BJP MLA Haribhau Bagade has made false allegations in the legislative assembly and provided false information in the house. Hence, he should resign as MLA, Dr Kale demanded in a press conference on Monday.

He said, MLA Bagade in the matter of land deal of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC)made false allegations against him. He told in the house that there was not permission of Panan Mahasangh, which is false.

Dr Kale said, the present board of directors has not taken any policy decision regarding the land deal but the earlier board had taken the decision. This board has only implemented that decision, he clarified.

APMC president Jaggannath Kale, Ramukaka Shelke, Sandeep Borse, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Murli Chaudhary and others were present during the press conference.