Bagade's panel wins dudh sangh elections

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

MLA Haribhau Bagade's panel has won the jilha dudh utpadak sangh elections. The next president will be Bagade, minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar said in a meeting after the results. However, we will decide the candidate for the post of vice-president by mutual consent, he added.

In the meeting, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale were present. After the polling on Saturday, the counting of votes took place in the Mahasul prabodhini on Sunday morning and the results came out within a few hours. Attempts were made to make the election unopposed. Leaders of BJP, Shiv Sena and Congress came together. However, they got half the success and 7 out of 14 candidates were elected unopposed, while voters were taken for the remaining 7 seats. An independent candidates against an all-party panel fight was witnessed.