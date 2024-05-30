Bail denied for attempted murder suspect

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The bail application of Bhagwan Sesha Rao Mate (33, Bilda, Phulambri), was denied by Sessions Judge RD Khedekar. Mate is accused of attempting to murder a witness and the plaintiff in retaliation for a complaint filed against him.

According to Yuvraj Panditrao Jadhav (48, Bilda, Phulambri), Mate attacked his son Sarang on May 17 without provocation. When Jadhav confronted Mate, he was also assaulted. Mate allegedly attacked Jadhav, with a sharp weapon who managed to escape unharmed.

Following the incident, Jadhav filed a complaint with the Phulambri police on May 20. The next day, Mate attempted to kill Jadhav and the witnesses by hitting them with a vehicle.

Assistant public prosecutor Raju Pahadia argued against granting bail, citing Mate's intent to retrieve the weapon used in the crime and his influence, which intimidates witnesses. The court agreed, highlighting the serious threat Mate poses to the community and the judicial process.