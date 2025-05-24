Bail granted to 2 accused in house demolition case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Judicial magistrate first class S.H. Panhale has granted conditional bail to two individuals booked for allegedly demolishing their own property in the Keli Bazaar area.

The accused have been identified as Dattatray Manke and Lakshminarayan Pahadiya. A case was registered against them at the City Chowk Police Station on May 18, 2025. Both were arrested the next day and remanded to two days of police custody, followed by judicial custody on May 21. On May 22, a regular bail application was filed through Advocate Abhijit Vitore.

The court granted bail to the accused on a surety of Rs 15,000 each, with strict conditions. They are required to report to the concerned police station every Wednesday for one month. The court barred them from tampering with evidence or influencing the complainant or witnesses. They must not repeat a similar offense and are expected to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. Additionally, they are to submit valid documents confirming their residential address and contact number. The court made it clear that any violation of these terms would result in the immediate cancellation of their bail.