Bajajnagar dacoity: investigation teams leave for Ambejogai & Nanded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two teams police left for Nanded and Ambejogai for the investigation of gold hidden after the dacoity at the house of Santosh Ladda in Bajajnagar.

The police are still confused about the gold ornaments stolen in the dacoity that took place on May 15. The police have not received the expected information in the interrogation of the 12 arrested accused.

Since the people close to Amol Khotkar, who was killed in the encounter, will be questioned soon. The police are likely to make a concrete arrest.

Meanwhile, after the dacoity, Suresh alias Suryakant Ramkisan Gangane, one of the accused sold most of the gold to a jeweller at Rs 8 lakh. The police seized that amount. In addition, the police received information that through Gangane, Amol had called a person in Nanded and asked him to keep the gold ornaments. After that, two teams immediately left in that direction.

Finally, receipts submitted

Ladda had sought time to submit receipts for the stolen jewellery. Police Inspector Sambhaji Pawar questioned Ladda about the dacoity on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers said that he submitted receipts for all the jewellery in the evening.

CID starts recording statements

The main accused in the dacoity Amol Khotkar was killed in the encounter done on May 26. A CID team is investigating the case. Sources said that statements of five officers who reached the spot during the encounter were recorded so far.

Search of houses of accused

During the investigation, Amol's encounter had a major impact on the original investigation of the police. The search of Amol's house and the expected interrogation of the families of the other accused, in person, were not done.

So, the houses of all the accused will be searched again and the families will be questioned. The houses of some of the accused were searched on Tuesday.

The police received information that some of the gold was kept by the accused, with a person from Nanded. Based on this, the teams, along with Suresh left for Nanded and Ambejogai for investigation. Meanwhile, the court sent his wife Babita Gangane to Harsul jail on Tuesday.