Balance nature tree plantation & water saving : MLA Bagade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Youths should get jobs for social progress while water is needed for trees and crops to maintain nature’s balance. There is a need to implement the initiative of planting trees and saving conservation,” said Hairbhau Bagade, MLA former Speaker of the State Assembly.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of weirs constructed jointly by Deogiri Nagri Sahakari Bank and Jaldoot in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univerity on Tuesday evening. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the function.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, water expert Sarjerao Wagh, Principal Bharat Khandare, chairmen of Deogiri Bank Kishor Shitole, its chief executive officer Pravin Nandedkar, Bamu executive engineer Ravindra Kale, Dr Kailas Pathrikar and others were present.

Two ferrocement weirs which have a capacity of 6 lakh litres of water were constructed near the building of the Students Development Board and beside the parking area of the administrative building. Kirsho Shitole said that Jaldoor had constructed two weirs on the campus earlier also. Manali Kulkarni conducted the proceedings while Pravin Nandedkar proposed a vote of thanks.