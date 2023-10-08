Bambatnagar residents protest for lack of civic amenities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Citizens of Bambatnagar and surrounding settlements on Beed Bypass road protested on Sunday due to lack of roads, drainage lines, and street lights. The protest caused a traffic jam for some time.

The protesters stopped the traffic on Beed Bypass and demanded that the municipal administration solve the civic problems in the area. They also demanded a written letter from the executive engineer of the municipal corporation promising to solve the problems.

Executive engineer RN Sandha met the protestors and promised to solve the civic problems in the area. He also assured to give a letter on Monday. The protesters withdrew their agitation after getting Sandha's assurance. Anurag Hingole, Sanjay Nalavde, Rohit Pawar, Kishore Jadhav and others were present.