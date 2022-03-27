Bamu-AEL launches 3 certificate skilled-based courses

Aurangabad, March 27:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Aurangabad Electrical Pvt Ltd (AEL) has jointly launched three different certificate courses.

Bamu and AEL set up an Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre to provide skilled manpower to the industries. The will equip students with new skills and offer short term skilled-based courses.

The university will Rs 1.50 crore from AEL under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Out of which, it received Rs 32 lakh.

The Centre started three courses. Their names are Certificate Course in Managerial Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Certificate Course in Technology for Industrial Process and Certificate Course in Mechatronics and Industry 4.0.

The duration of each course is six months. The registration already started. The last date of application submission for the courses is April 2. For details, one may visit the Centre on the university campus or portal.