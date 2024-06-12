Bamu all set for 64th convocation ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) is all set for the 64th convocation ceremony to be hosted at the main auditorium at 10 am, on June 13. The degrees will be conferred on more than 64.7 K candidates undergraduates, postgraduates and Ph D researchers.

Of them, 41 Ph D candidates will receive the degree on the dais. The administration will distribute degrees to the 3,042 students of the campus. The degrees of the college students would be given away in the respective institutes’ convocation ceremonies.

Director of National Chemical Laboratory Pune Dr Ashish Lele will be the chief guest while the Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais will preside over the function online.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has also been invited as chief guest, but, the university has not received its confirmation yet.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali, deans of different faculties and management council members will grace the event. VC Dr Fulari will give away the degrees to 41 researchers while the remaining Ph D holders can get it after the ceremony.

Campus students to get degrees in the morning

The university will open the counters to give away degrees to the postgraduates of the departments at 8 am on Thursday. A total of three selfie points were also established.