Bamu announced team for State-level ‘Avishkar’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will send 47 teams to the state-level Avishkar festival, which will be held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Lonere, between January 12 and 15.

Before the State-level round, Bamu implemented two rounds. The first was district-level while another was university-level. The Bamu-level ‘Avishkar’ was conducted on the campus from December 14 to 15 for the teams that won the district-level competition.

A total of 47 teams qualified for the university-level competition and will now participate in the State-level competition, which has six categories.

BATU to host State festival

The office of the Governor and Chancellor of the University will organise ‘Avishkar’ the State Inter-University Innovation competition at BATU, Lonere (Raigad). It will be held from January 12 to 15 and preparations for the competition are underway under the guidance of its Vice Chancellor Dr Karbhari Kale. A total of 26 universities from the State will participate in this competition. A total of more than 1000 innovative students and more than 200 trainers will accompany them.