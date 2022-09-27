Bamu asks colleges to conduct bridge course

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses to undertake a bridge course in the current academic year.

The university issued a letter to the college recently stating that those students who studied in UG and PG courses during Covid 19 would have to complete the bridge course.

It may be noted that online teaching was done during the two years of the Covid outbreak in universities and affiliated colleges across the State. Bamu and its colleges too conducted online classes of UG and PG courses.

The students suffered learning losses because of various problems including the unavailability of Internet and electricity.

The State Government issued orders last month directing the non-agriculture universities and colleges to implement a bridge course during the current academic year. Subsequently, the university issued a letter to the colleges a few days ago for the bridge course.

There are 480 UG and PG colleges with 450 lakh students in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the university.

Each college will have to set up a committee for the initiative and prepare a course. A test will be held to evaluate subject knowledge, concepts, and analysis of the previous semester. The course should be completed before October 15.