Bamu becomes 1st varsity to launch course in ‘Parliamentary Studies’

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU became the first university in the State to launch a special course ‘Parliamentary Studies’ from the current academic year.

There was a long pending demand from various students and youth organisations to start the special course to impart knowledge about Parliamentary system which is at Centre, State and local level.

The university under ‘The Training School for Entrance to Politics,’ launched the one-year postgraduate diploma course in ‘Parliamentary Studies’ from the academic year 2021-22. The registration for the course will commence on February 1.

Graduates in any faculty and recognised university are eligible to apply in the prescribed format in person along with required documents at the Political Science Department of the university up to February 10. The application form should be downloaded from the university portal.

Aspirants will have to pay fees is Rs 2,000 for registration, tuition and examination. The intake is 40 seats. The general merit list will be displayed on February 11 while the final merit list will be announced on February 12. The candidates will have to submit documents like SSC, HSC, graduate, caste, Aadhar Card.

Training for upcoming leaders

Talking to this newspaper, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that there was a long pending demand to have a special course on ‘Parliamentary Studies. The 'Training School for Entrance to Politics' was established by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1956 which was to serve as an entry point and training for upcoming political leaders. The school was closed after a few years only because of his death.

Dr Shirsath said that the course is being offered through the Political Science Department of Bamu. He said that no other university in the State had a special course on ‘Parliamentary Studies.

2 Sem in 1-yr course

The Academic and Management Councils approved the proposal of the course in July 2021. There are two semesters in the course. It will have to have 100 marks for theory papers, presentations, seminars and field works. The minimum passing mark is 50.

Content to be taught

The course content included An Introduction to Indian Constitution, Provisions of Elections, Financial Committees of Parliament, Budget in Parliament, Legislative Process (first semester), Parliamentary Committees with Special Reference and Related Standing Committee, Parliamentary Devices for Raising Urgent Matters of Public Importance, Parliamentary Privileges, Parliamentary Questions (second semester).

Experts, People’s representatives to be invited for guidance

Besides regular teachers, those who have deep knowledge of Parliament and Constitution and elected representatives of political parties will also be invited for guidance as part of the course.