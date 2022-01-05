Bamu, colleges to discontinue physical classes

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will instruct the departments and affiliated colleges to hold online classes up to February 15.

It may be noted that due to the rising Covid-19 cases and the surge of Omicron infections, the State government decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges and universities till February 15. The decision will apply to all state, deemed, private universities as well as technical Institutes and affiliated colleges.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced that senior colleges or degree colleges in the State will remain closed till February 15 and all examinations in these institutions will be conducted online till that date. The Government had reopened colleges on October 13, 2021 while only fully vaccinated students were allowed to attend offline college.

When contacted, pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that instructions about online education would be issued to the departments and institutes on receiving Government directives. “The university has made preparations for both offline and online examinations. There will not be any problem in conducting online examinations of students,” he added.