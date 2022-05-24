Bamu completes academic audit of 229 colleges

Aurangabad, May 24:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) completed an academic audit (AA) of 229 colleges within its jurisdiction.

The AA is mandatory for aided and unaided colleges as per the Maharashtra Public Universities Act to enhance academic and administrative standards.

There are 480 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts for the academic year 2021-22. Of them, 401 colleges submitted the proposal for the AA.

The university completed an audit of 229 colleges while 45 of them received no grade. If the colleges do not improve their facilities and infrastructure, the process of de-affiliation of the colleges will be implemented.

There are five grades to be given on the basis of the report of the expert team’s report. The grades are A, B, C, D and no grade.

Around 24 colleges were accorded grade-A. Those institutes which get grade-A will get affiliated for three years while colleges obtaining B to D will have to improve infrastructure and academic facilities to join the list of grade-A institutes. The affiliation is given to the B to D grade holders on this condition.

4 teams formed

A total of four teams were formed to carry out an inspection of the college under AA. Each team has several members including a former-vice chancellor, and a subject expert.