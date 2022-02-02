Bamu confers Ph D on Moizul Hasan

Aurangabad, Feb 2:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Moizul Hasan Abdul Aziz in Pharmacy.

He submitted his thesis titled “Formulation and Evaluation of Novel Drug Delivery System for Antimicrobial Drugs”

under the supervision of Dr Syed Ayaz Ali, Associate Professor, Maulana Azad Educational Trust’s Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy. Friends, relatives congratulated Moizul Hasan on the award of the degree.