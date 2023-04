Bamu confers Ph D on Sajid Shaikh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sajid Yusuf Shaikh in Business Administration under the faculty of Commerce and Management. He has submitted his thesis titled - An analytical study of Cultural and Historical tourism marketing initiatives in Marathwada and Western Maharashtra - under the guidance of Dr Syed Azharuddin, Head of the Department of Commerce (Bamu).