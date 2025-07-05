Bamu declares result of 4 courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the results of four undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Saturday. The names of the courses are B Sc (Data Science, CBCGS), B Sc (Bioinformatics, pattern 20214), M A-Hindi (NEP-2023) and M Com (E-Commerce, NEP 2024). Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Babasaheb Dole said that students of these courses can check the result with the respective colleges.