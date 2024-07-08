Bamu declares result of 40 PG courses on time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) Dr Bharati Gawali said that the results of all postgraduate courses were declared within time.

She said that the examinations of 40 PG courses were conducted in April-May and 2024. Dr Bharati Gawali said that the result of courses like M Com and M Sc ( Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Ecology, Microbiology, Mathematics, Electronics, Biophysics, Industrial Chemistry, Information Technology, Forensic Science, Herbal Technology and Bioinformatics) were announced between June 20 and July 3.

The students of M A appeared for 19 subjects (pattern 2019), 18 subjects of the pattern (20221-22) and 10 subjects of pattern-National Education Policy (NEP) in April sessions 2024. The results of these courses were declared within 30 days of holding the last paper.

Director of centralised assessment system Dr Laxminarayan Kurpatwar, Dr Pravin Pawar, Dr Pratibha Ahire, Dinkar Jagdale, Dr D K Hirwe and others worked for the speedy result preparations.