Bamu employees continue strike for 3rd day

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

Members of Maharashtra State College and University Employees Joint Action Committee continued their strike on Monday, the third consecutive day of the agitation in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The officers and employees launched their indefinite strike on December 18. The State Government did not pay attention to their demands, so, they were on strike even today. The agitation received a 100 per cent response from staff members bringing the university’s function to a standstill. The unions demands included implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations for all the 796 posts, revoking Assured Career Progression Scheme, implementation of five days week, implementation of the old pension scheme to those who joined the service after November 2005, permission to fill vacant posts in non-agriculture universities.

Dr Bamu Employees union leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar is leading the protest.

Prakash Akde, Manoj Shete, Vijay Darbastwar, Anil Khamgaonkar and others were present.