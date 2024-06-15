Bamu extends admission date for UG courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday extended the last date of admission to all the undergraduate degree courses of the departments for 15 days.

With the extension, the students will be able to take admissions in the departments up to June 29.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the HSC result on May 21. After this, the admission process for UG courses began.

The university made available details like an information brochure, list of courses, tuition fees, schedule of admissions, rules and regulations, and eligibility for admissions to postgraduate, UG, PG Diploma, Special diploma, and certificate courses faculty-wise on its website. Deputy Registrar of the PG Department Dr I R Manza appealed to students to register online for the post-HSC courses admissions.

Box

58 courses of UG & diploma

The admission process for 58 UG and diploma courses for HSC-passed students is underway. The courses included B Voc-Automobile and Industrial Automation, B A (MCJ), Bachelor of German-French, Chinese, Printing Technology, BPA, Yoga, BFA and B Tech.