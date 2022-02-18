Bamu extends DRC, ARC report submissions date

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has extended the last date of organising meeting and report submission by Departmental Recognition Committee (DRC) and Research Advisory Committee (ARC) up to February 25.

The DRC was set up in each department while ARC in each Research Centre of the college to conduct a subject-wise meeting up to February 15 for the approval of research proposals and documents verification of the candidates. The university appointed chairmen and members on the committees.

The meeting and verification process was delayed in several centres within the jurisdiction of the university. BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza issued a circular last night that extended the last date up to February 25. Ph D aspirants were upset as the research centres because of delaying approval and verification of documents.

There are 5,000 candidates whose names were figured in the selection list of Ph D admissions. They will get Ph D admission confirmation letter once their research proposal and documents are verified and approved.