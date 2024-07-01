Bamu extends PG admissions date 2nd time

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday extended the last date of postgraduate admissions.

It may be noted that the common entrance test (CET) was conducted for the admission PG courses between Jun 3 and 14. The faculty-wise subjects result was announced on June 20.

The students were allowed to register online, submit marks of undergraduate examination results and get verified up to June 26. Later, the date was extended up to July 1 for the first time.

The university administration today gave the extension to the online registration process up to July 8 for the second time. As per the revised schedule, the departments will scrutinise the application form from July 10 to 12 and declare the general merit list on July 12. The final merit list will be displayed on July 14.

The Departments will have to release the first selection list on July 18 while selected candidates must confirm their admission by paying fees up to July 22.

Box

---The second and third selection lists will be out on July 23 and 29 respectively based on vacant seats.

--Departments will be able to hold a spot admission round, if any vacant seats, on August 2.

--The students will have to submit the eligibility certificate on July 31 with the signature of the department heads