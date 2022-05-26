Bamu fixes 225 centres for UG exams

Aurangabad, May 26:

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University fixed 225 centres within its jurisdiction for the ensuing undergraduate courses examinations.

The university is conducting the examinations of UG courses like B A, B Com and B Sc from June 1 in the offline mode. Bamu held UG and PG courses in online examinations during the last two years because of the first and the second wave of Covid. The students faced several problems of electricity and Internet network during the online examinations.

With the decline in the Covid second wave, it decided to go for the traditional system of examinations. Around 4 lakh students from 375 colleges will take their examinations in offline mode for the first time after a gap of two years. Around 70,000 youths will appear for the postgraduate examinations in the four districts on June 21. The examinations are held for 132 various courses. The candidates will get 15 minutes extra for each hour of each paper.

No home centre

The officers of BoEE said that certain changes were made in the UG examinations like not allowing home centres. The district was divided into six zones while Beed and Jalna were divided into two zones. The zones in the district included the university campus, Cidco, Waluj and Railway Station.

The sitting arrangements of the examinees were made in alphabetical orders for the centres which are within 10 kms distance of the city. They said that only in an exceptional case, students would be allowed to take the examination at their own college.

--Number of centres 225

--Number of colleges 375

--Number of examinees 4 L

--Number of courses 132

--Numbers of zones in district-06

--Number of answer books need 22 L