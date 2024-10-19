Bamu gearing up for NAAC assessment; 16 different committees formed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) which will go for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) next week has formed 16 different committees.

The university has already submitted a Self-Study Report (SSR), and the NAAC peer Team will evaluate the Bamu city campus and Dharashiv sub-centre between October 22 and 24.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari visited the academic departments and took reviews five times so far. He also held a meeting with the department heads and teachers on Saturday and gave them instructions. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, and director of internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) Dr Gulab Khedkere were present for the meeting.

Meanwhile, VC Dr Fulari visited 44 departments and a hostel, and a library from October 14 to 16 as part of preparations for the NAAC. The heads of academic and administrative departments heads, deans and officers are making to seek a good grade.

A committee led by VC Dr Sanjiv Sonawne conducted a mock drill of NAAC a fortnight ago. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that the university started implementing instructions and gearing up for the assessment.

7-member to visit Bamu

Bengaluru-based-NAAC announced the seven-member Peer Team for the inspection. Dr A N Roy will lead the Peer Team while Vimla M is its member coordinator. Dr Vishal Goyal, Roveru Nagaraj, Gyanendra Kumar Raut, Sabiyasi Sarekhed and K S Chandrasekhar are included as members. The panel will visit the departments between October 22 and 24. During this period, this committee will visit every day from 9 am to until the end of the office work.

The Peer Team will also visit hostels, knowledge resource centers along with educational and administrative departments. It will interact with students, researchers, former students, parents, department heads, principals, employees and management council members.