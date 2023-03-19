Bamu gears up for UG exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has completed preparations for the summer sessions of undergraduate courses examinations.

The students of the second and third years of UG courses including BA, B Com and B Sc, will appear for the examinations beginning on March 21.

BoEE director Ganesh Manza said that 1.53 lakh students from 417 colleges would take the summer sessions examinations at 447 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

He said that the examination of first-year students would be commenced on March 28.

The hall tickets of the students are being issued. The PG students will take their summer session examination on April 11.

An online meeting of college principals was held by the BoEE. The main points of the meeting including the evaluation of answer books of postgraduate courses winter session examination and preparations for the ensuing UG examination, were discussed.

The winter sessions examination of PG completed in November/December 2022.

The result of different PG courses was not declared due to delays in the assessment work of answer books. The colleges are not ready to send their teachers for the assessment.

Dr Ganesh Manza said that the colleges were asked to send their staff for the evaluation work so that the results can be declared.