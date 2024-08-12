Bamu gets 46th NIRF rank in top 100 public universities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday secured 46th place in the 100 public universities category of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2024.

The union Minister of Education launched NIRF in 2015. This year, the ministry released the NIRF ranking of top universities and colleges of the country for the year 2024 on Monday.

Bamu obtained 46th NIRF rank in the Public Universities category in the country while it is in fourth place in the State. The university was in the top 100 universities of the country until 2022 while in 2023, it was out of the top 100 universities list.

For the first, Bamu succeeded in getting a rank below 50. Savitribai Phule Pune University, University of Mumbai and College of Engineering of Pune received third, 18th and 33rd rank respectively in NIRF. The Bamu administration applied for the ranking in March this year.

Box

Efforts to maintain quality: VC Dr Fulari

With the declaration of the ranking, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and director of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Dr Gulab Khedkar met vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari on the development and expressed delight.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari said that it is a matter of happiness that Bamu was ranked among the top 50 universities in the country in the 'NIRF ranking'.

“We are trying to maintain consistency in terms of educational quality and standards. Everyone in the IQAC planned well. We will continue to take the university forward through collective efforts in the future also,” he added.