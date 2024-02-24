Bamu gets general championship in 'Pure Science' category of Avishkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) won the general championship in the Pure Science category of Avishkar.

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, conducted the 16th State-level innovation and research activity competition recently. The Bamu team was declared the general championship winner of the Sundarambal Pure Science Rotating Trophy in the Pure Science category.

In this competition, the student Srinivas Sainder got the first prize in the postgraduate category. He received a research grant of 1.20 lakh for further research and studies. A total of 47 students of the university participated in six different six categories.

Among them, Vaishnavi Rindhe, Vijay Chavan and Prathamesh Jagtap were successful in the first round. Dr Nagnath Kolhe, Dr Smita Dixit and Dr Shrikant Mane were the team managers.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari felicitated all participants.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council Dr Gajanan Sanap, Deans-Sanjay Salunke and Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Senator adv Arvind Kendre and others were present. Dr Srikanth Mane conducted the proceedings of the event while Dr Smita Dixit proposed a vote of thanks.