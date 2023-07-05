Bamu gets permission 2 new Pharmacy courses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has granted permission for new pharmacy courses to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the university has Chemical Technology Department for the past 34 years. The Department which offers B Tech and M Tech-Food Technology and Chemical Technology submitted a proposal of two M Pharm courses (Pharmaceutics and Quality Assurance) to the PCI.

The PCI granted permission for the courses. The intake of each course will be 12.

When vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole took charge of the post four years ago, he announced that he would get started on the courses.

The department which is headed by Dr Pravin Wakte has collaboration with companies like Wockhardt, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Ajant Pharma, Harman Finochem, and Macleods Pharma.

Commenting on this, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that it was his moral responsibility to start the course.

“I got an opportunity to work as chairman of PCI, the premier body that approves pharmacy institutes, courses and intake in the country. I worked as a students, researcher, teacher and principal during the last four decades. The new courses have a bright future as the city is a Pharmaceutical hub. The courses will be run excellently,” he said.