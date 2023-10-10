Bamu gets permission to use ‘Chh Sambhajinagar’ in name

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government granted permission to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) to use Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar instead of Aurangabad in its name.

It may be noted that the Government changed the name of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the gazette. The orders were also issued to change the name of the city in the district collector’s office. The university was using Aurangabad in its name.

Bamu administration sent a letter to the higher and technical education department on October 4, 2023, seeking suggestions on the use of ‘Aurangabad’ in its name.

Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Vikaschandra Rastogi tabled the proposal of using ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ in the university’s name instead of Aurangabad, before the Cabinet meeting held today.

The Cabinet granted permission to Bamu to use ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ in its name.

Information and Public Relations Department of the Government issued a press release today stating changed names of Aurangabad as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ and Osmanabad as ‘Dharashiv’ districts within the university’s jurisdiction.

The Cabinet also changed the date for submission proposals for new courses, subjects, colleges, and additional divisions. The education societies can submit the proposals to the office of the university registrar in the prescribed format before November 15, 2023.