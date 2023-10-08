Bamu gets Rs 3 crore for Shivaji Maharaj Study Centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Higher and Technical Education Department has granted Rs 3 crore for establishing the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Study Centre.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that the Government gave Rs 3 crore as seed money.

It may be noted that the university decided to start the Study Centre in the year 2006-07.

However, the university did not get any fund for the centre. The university started the Study Centre with its own funding.

The State Government approved the centre with Rs 3 crore on October 3, 2023.

In the government orders, it was stated that the approval for the study centre was being granted to spread the ideology of Shivaji Maharaj among common men.

As per the directives, the Centre will create awareness about the life and thoughts of Shivaji Maharaj, research and bring out literature related to him.

The orders informed Bamu that the university will have to provide the required staff as no approval for any post will be given.

The seed amount will be kept as a fixed deposit in the nationalised bank and its interest will be used for the function of the centre which can launch courses, training and counselling to generate fund.

The audit of the centre will be conducted after every two years and its report should be submitted to the Government of the director of Higher Education (Pune).