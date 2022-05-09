Bamu gets State level ‘Best NSS Award’

Aurangabad, May 9:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has received the State level ‘Best National Service Scheme (NSS) Award’ for the academic year of 2018 to 19.

NSS director of the university Dr Anand Deshmukh accepted the award from Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant in a programme held in Mumbai last week. Late Laxmibai Deshmukh College for Women (Parli Vaijnath, Beed) was selected as the ‘Best NSS College.’

The other award winners are as follows; Dr Laxman Munde from Laxmibai Deshmukh College for Women (Best NSS Programme Officer Award), Dr Pandit Sheshrao Nalawade, the NSS programme officer from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College-Shivajinagar (State level Appreciation Letter for the academic year 2018-19), Dr Shaikh Parvez from Lokseva College (State level Appreciation Letter for the year 2019-20) and Dr Sominath Khade from Rashtramata Indira Gandhi College-Jalna (State level Appreciation Letter for the year 2020-21).

The four ‘Best NSS Volunteers Award’ winners are Sachin Dhole from the Political Science Department of Bamu (the year 2017-18), Syed Sohel Chand Patel from Lokseva College (2018-19), Atole Sukhdev from Anandrao Dhonde Alias Babaji College-Beed (2019-20), Tejasvini Wankhede from Yashwantrao Chavan College-Sillod (2020-21).

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Jaishri Suryavanshi congratulated the programme officers and volunteers on their achievement.