Bamu hikes tuition & laboratory fees up to 15 pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has hiked tuition and laboratory fees of different traditional and professional undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses from 10 to 15 per cent from the current academic year.

More than 200 courses are offered in 483 UG and PG colleges from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv for the year 2023-24.

Each student admitted to first to final year have to pay tuition and laboratory fee. The tuition fee is charged to every course while the laboratory facility is given to students of more than 150 courses in different faculties.

The maximum tuition fee for a course is Rs 80,000 while the lowest is Rs 1150. The minimum laboratory fee for a course is 27,600 while the lowest fee is Rs 330. The fees for some courses are fixed by the State government.

Thousands of students take admissions to various courses in the affiliated colleges every year. The courses included Bioinformatics, Information Technology, Forensic science, Artificial intelligence, Psychology, Geology, Business Administration, Science, Commerce, Computer Application, Fashion Designing, Library and Information Science, Home Science, Music, Performing Art, and Business management.

The Fees Fixation Committee suggested 10 per cent tuition and laboratory fees 10 per cent for traditional courses while 15 per cent for professional courses. The proposal was tabled in the meeting of the Academic Council held in June. Bamu has released the review fee structure of the courses.

Box

Revised eligbility fee

The Bamu administration also released the revised eligibility fee structure. The university-wise fees to be charged for each student admitted to the first year are as follows;

--Local University student----------Rs 50

--Out of University student-------- Rs 100

--Out of State University student---Rs 500

--Out of Country University student--Rs 12,500