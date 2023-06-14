Bamu introduces new courses in School of Performing Arts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has renamed its Department of Dramatics (DoD) to the School of Performing Arts (SPA), from this academic year. The idea to bring the arts such as music, dance and drama under one roof was mooted by vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

When the proposal was tabled in the management council meeting, the members okayed the initiative. Meanwhile, the Department of Music (DoM) has been merged with SPA. Pandit Nathrao Neralkar was the first head of the DoM. Presently, the SPA is offering courses in Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA), Master of Performing Arts (MPA), Bachelor of Dramatics (BD) and Masters of Arts (Music). The intake capacity of each course is 30 candidates. Hence the desirous students can rush to enrol their names online, said the head of the department Dr Smita Sable.