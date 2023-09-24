Bamu invites applications for 53 new colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started inviting proposals for new colleges within its jurisdiction for the academic year 2024-25 under its five-year perspective plan.

It may be noted that there are 480 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts.

The State Government recently approved the perspective plan. With this, the university started an online proposal for new 53 colleges at 28 places in the four districts.

The last date of submission of new college proposals for education societies is September 30. If the proposal gets approval from the Government, the university will cross the 500 marks college strength. However, it had denied permission to 35 existing colleges for the new academic year as they lacked the required approved student facilities. The scrutiny of the proposal will be carried out. After the scrutiny, the proposals will be sent to the Government by November 30. The Government will issue a letter of intent by January 31, 2024.

The permission for the new colleges will put an additional burden on the university especially on the examination department which is facing a staff crunch for 10 to 12 years. The Government 777 officers and employees as a staffing pattern in 2008. More than 40 per cent of posts fell vacant so far.

Will Govt follow norms?

The Government has laid terms and conditions for the educational institutes' permission. However, while allotting permission to some new colleges, the Government itself has ignored norms if taking into consideration the experience of the past several years.