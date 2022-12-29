Bamu invites proposals for teachers' promotion

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started inviting proposals for the promotion teachers'of its departments.

The departments' teachers are promoted from assistant professor to associate professor, associate professor to professor and professor to senior professor under the ‘Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

Those teachers who are or will be eligible in the next three months for the promotion will have to submit the proposal as per the rules and regulations released by the State Government and University Grants Commission time and again.

The last date for submission of the proposal in the prescribed is December 31. One of the eligibility criteria that a teacher should require is the ‘Academic Performance Indicators (API)’ score. He/she needs to submit the evidence to claim the API score. The university will hold a camp in which a team of experts will interview the teachers. The experts' time comprises the nominee of vice-chancellor, higher education department and subject expert.