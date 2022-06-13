Bamu is gearing up to implement CBCS for UG courses

Aurangabad, June 13:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is gearing up to implement the Choice-Based Credit and Grading System (CBCS) for the undergraduate courses from the academic year 2022-23.

There are nearly 400 UG colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts within the jurisdiction of the university.

The colleges offer courses like BA, B Com, B Sc, BCA, BCS, and BBA. Currently, the university implements CBCS for postgraduate courses. However, the UG courses are conducted as usual. The university decided to implement CBCS for UG courses from the new academic year.

The restructuring of the syllabus and examination pattern is being done on war-footing. The first meeting of the Board of Studies (BoS) chairman was held in March. Some of the BoS chairmen are yet to submit the changes in the syllabus and pattern. The final meeting of BoS will be held by month-end.

The administration is gearing up for its implementation as the BoS chairmen of all the subjects were instructed to get approved the changes in syllabus and examination pattern as early as possible. The new system will be adopted for the first time for UG courses in the university’s history. It will help colleges to get a better grades in NAAC accreditation.

Core & elective subjects

The subjects for the CBCS will be divided into two parts. The first section will have core subjects while the second part is of elective subjects. It is compulsory for the candidates to select core subjects while they have a choice for elective subjects. Some of the subjects can be taken from other faculties also.