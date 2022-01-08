Bamu issues orders to suspend offline classes up to Feb 15

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University directed all the departments and affiliated colleges to suspend offline classes up to February 15.

It may be noted that Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samat issued orders recently to shut down offline classes and examinations with the rise in Covid patients in the State.

The vice-chancellors of all the universities were instructed to go for online classes till February 15. Bamu has made planning for holding the online examinations from mid-February.

After the minister’s announcement, the university administration issued offline classes closure on Friday late evening.

All the affiliated undergraduate and postgraduate colleges within the jurisdiction of the university will now hold online classes from Monday.

Only those students who are pursuing research, Ph D or are international students were given permission to stay in hostels as per the administration’s directives while other hostels will be closed.