Bamu lab may stop Covid test

Aurangabad, March 12:

The Covid test laboratory of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is likely to be closed soon. The laboratory conducted nearly seven lakh tests during the last two years. The spread of Covid began in March 2020.

Patients' swab samples were sent to Pune laboratory at the beginning. It would take eight days.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Sunil Chavan took a lead to commence the Covid testing laboratory at its DNA Barcoding and Biodiversity Studies in Bamu. The industries made available Rs 2 crore through corporate social responsibility (CSR). Machines, equipment and chemicals were purchased at Rs 1.18 crore. The swab samples, mostly from rural patients, commenced at the university’s laboratory on June 7, 2020.

A total of 5 lakh samples from the district while remaining are from Nashik (55,000), Ahmednagar (60,000), Parbhani (70,000), Osmanabad (25,000) and Jalna (9,000).

There is a decline in patients for the past two months. Earlier, around 2,000 samples were tested daily while today, it is in the range of 100-225. Not a single positive patient was found. The office of district collector also issued orders to reduce the staff which is being done gradually. Earlier, there were 23 employees while of them, four employees.

The university decided to do a diagnosis of disease at the laboratory than shutting it down completely. This will help for swab test if Covid patients' strength increases in future.